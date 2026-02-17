ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- More changes are coming to the St. Cloud State University campus.

The Kiehle Visual Arts Center is closing on May 8th.

This fall, the Art Department will be moving into renovated spaces in Stewart Hall and Headley Hall. SCSU says the change will support the University's goal of strengthening learning environments to better support student success.

Eventually, the goal is to incorporate the Art Department into a multidisciplinary building on campus that is part of SCSU's current Comprehensive Facilities Plan. That plan identifies Kiehle for future removal to become green space, which would open a campus connection to the Mississippi River. However, there is no set timeline yet for that to happen.

KVAC opened as the university library in 1952 and became the art building in 1974. In April, the Art Department will present the 60th Annual Juried Student Exhibition in Kiehle Gallery.