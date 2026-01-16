ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after a teenage girl told her school counselor that he sexually assaulted her.

Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Terres is accused of assaulting the girl at an in-home daycare in the 9400 block of Watab Drive in St. Wendel Township.

The charges, filed in Stearns County District Court, allege that the allegations came to light when the girl told a school counselor that she was sexually abused by Terres multiple times from 2015 through 2024.

In a forensic interview, the girl said she attended the daycare from when she was five or six years old to 12 years old. She said Terres would sexually touch her both over her clothes and under her clothes on multiple occasions during that time.

Terres is charged with one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 2nd.

