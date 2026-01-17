Minnesota Warns About Salmonella Linked To Popular Super Greens
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is warning people about a tainted dietary supplement. MDH is warning consumers not to take "Live It Up Super Greens" after they linked Salmonella infections to the product. "Live It Up Super Greens" is a powered dietary supplement sold online and in stores.
There have been a number of cases in multiple states linked to the supplement
Three cases of Salmonella have been linked to the supplement since November. The Minnesota cases are part of a multistate outbreak of Salmonella linked to Live It Up with expiration dates from August 2026 to January 2028. So far, 45 cases in 21 states have been linked to the super greens supplement. The company has initiated a voluntary recall of the product. The health department is advising anyone who purchased "Live It Up Super Greens," including original or wild berry flavors, to discard it or return it.
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever, and usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure. Infections usually clear up in 5 to 7 days, but some cases can require hospitalization. Minnesota typicallys see about 1,000 Salmonella cases each year.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Are These 16 Classic American Meals Finally Making a Comeback?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz