Fatal Car Crash Southwest of Avon Wednesday

AVON (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Avon claimed the life of a driver.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on County Road 9, east of County Road 156, southwest of Avon at 9:47 Wednesday morning.



On arrival, deputies found 64-year-old Susan Lemke of Avon pinned in her 2007 Buick Lacrosse after hitting a 1993 Ford work truck driven by 31-year-old Austin Weaver of Royalton.

Lemke was extricated from her vehicle by the Avon Fire Department.

Authorities determined the roads were frost-covered and slippery at the time of the crash. Lemke was driving northeast on County Road 9 approaching a curve to the right. Lemke lost control of her car on the curve and crashed head-on into Weaver’s truck. Weaver’s truck went into the ditch while Lemke’s car stayed on the road and came to a stop about 40 yards from the crash site.

Rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures on Lemke, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Weaver’s injuries were treated at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is currently reconstructing the crash scene.

