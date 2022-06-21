Farmers Eligible for 2021 Drought Relief

Farmers Eligible for 2021 Drought Relief

Photo by Steve Harvey on Unsplash

UNDATED -- Area farmers are now able to sign up for drought relief.

Minnesota livestock and specialty crop producers are eligible for up to $7500 in 2021 drought-related expense reimbursement.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Legislature approved $8.1 million for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s “Agricultural Drought Relief Program” or “ADRoP”.

Eligible expenses for specialty crop producers include:

  • water handling equipment
  • water hauling
  • wells
  • irrigation equipment
  • replacement plants, seeds, or seedlings
  • additional hired labor
  • farmers’ market fees for canceled markets

Eligible expenses for livestock farmers include

  • water-related expenses
  • feed-related expenses
  • custom bailing
  • equipment rental
  • livestock transportation
  • livestock pond dredging
  • cover crop, pasture, or forage replanting
  • fencing
  • grazing rights
  • additional hired labor

Producers have until July 6th to apply. It is strongly suggested to apply online.

For more information on the program and the link to apply, click here.

Central Minnesota Storm Photos from May 12th, 2022

Filed Under: drought relief
Categories: agriculture, From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top