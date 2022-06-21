Farmers Eligible for 2021 Drought Relief
UNDATED -- Area farmers are now able to sign up for drought relief.
Minnesota livestock and specialty crop producers are eligible for up to $7500 in 2021 drought-related expense reimbursement.
The Minnesota Legislature approved $8.1 million for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s “Agricultural Drought Relief Program” or “ADRoP”.
Eligible expenses for specialty crop producers include:
- water handling equipment
- water hauling
- wells
- irrigation equipment
- replacement plants, seeds, or seedlings
- additional hired labor
- farmers’ market fees for canceled markets
Eligible expenses for livestock farmers include
- water-related expenses
- feed-related expenses
- custom bailing
- equipment rental
- livestock transportation
- livestock pond dredging
- cover crop, pasture, or forage replanting
- fencing
- grazing rights
- additional hired labor
Producers have until July 6th to apply. It is strongly suggested to apply online.
For more information on the program and the link to apply, click here.