Minnesota DNR Proposing Millions in Drought Response Funding

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is proposing spending $13.3-million in response to this summer's drought.

The grants would pay for water conservation initiatives and tree preservation efforts.

The DNR is proposing $3-million for municipal, tribal, and other community water suppliers. The money would be used to find and repair leaking pipes, replace meters and hydrants as needed and install water-efficient equipment. The DNR says those strategies have proven to conserve millions of gallons of water in a year.

The drought caused a high mortality rate for tree seedlings planted this year. The DNR is proposing $5.5-million to replant public and private forest lands. Another $4.5-million would be used for community shade tree grants to replace mature trees lost in the drought.

