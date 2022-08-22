Drought Checks Going Out This Week

ST. PAUL -- Drought relief checks should start arriving in farmer’s mailboxes this week.

The Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP) has approved more than 2900 applications totaling more than $18.9 million.

According to a news release, because the legislation stipulated that all qualifying applicants must receive a payment, checks will be pro-rated to 41.9% of the amount farmers were eligible to receive. While the legislation permitted up to $7,500 per eligible farmer, the maximum payment per farmer will be $3,143.

Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said every bit helps.

We know this won’t make people whole from the extra costs they had last year, but it should help people pay a few bills and that’s important this time of year.

The money will reimburse farmers for drought-related losses incurred in 2021.

Farms must be located in a county designated by the United States Department of Agriculture as a primary natural disaster area after July 19, 2021 and before January 1, 2022, or in a county contiguous to a designated county.

All Minnesota counties except Goodhue, Rice, Wabasha, and Winona were eligible.