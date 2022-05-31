Area Farmers Can get Drought Relief Money

UNDATED -- Help is on the way for Minnesota farmers struggling with the effects of last year’s drought.

Get our free mobile app

The Agricultural Drought Relief Program through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will give grants of $7500 per farm to producers dealing with extra drought-related expenses. The Minnesota Legislature appropriated $8.1 million for the program.

To be eligible, farmers must have had drought-related expenses between June first, 2021, and May 23rd, 2022.

The application window will begin in mid-June and run for 10-12 business days. Applicants are encouraged to apply online to make sure it is received in time.

For more details on the program, click here.

To sign-up for email updates about the program, click here.