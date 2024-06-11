Farm Accident Near Sauk Centre Injures North Branch Man

GETTY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A North Branch man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a farm accident near Sauk Centre on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called out to a farm in Getty Township at around 10:00 a.m. The caller told responding deputies that a man was pinned under a tractor that had rolled over.

First responders arrived to find 51-year-old Eric Bergum of North Branch on the ground with leg injuries.

Deputies learned Bergum was backing a tractor off a trailer when the trailer moved and the tractor rolled over backward, pinning Bergum underneath. Witnesses at the scene were able to use a skid steer to lift the tractor off of Bergum before first responders arrived.

Ambulance crews brought Bergum to Sauk Centre Hospital with severe leg injuries and was later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

