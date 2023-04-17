Falls Optical Named Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota business has earned a special recognition.

Falls Optical, Inc, in Little Falls was named the 2022 SBA Minnesota Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year.

Get our free mobile app

Owner Dr. Kenneth Dodge says this award is testament to his staff.

I certainly recognized it's not easy for employees to run the business when one of the owners, and doctor is away. They end up being asked to do more than employees normally would and they have been fantastic with that.

Dodge says he was surprised an honored to learn he was the recipient of this award.

The U.S. Small Business Administration says the award recognizes Veterans' who give so much to their country and in their civilian endeavors.

Dodge currently serves as a Major in the 133rd Medical Group of the Minnesota Air National Guard.

In 2011, Dodge and his wife Heike Dodge founded Falls Optical, Inc. and moved into their new Little Falls location in 2020. The business expanded in 2012 when they opened their second location, Pierz Eyecare.

READ RELATED ARTICLES