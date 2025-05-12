Gas Prices Fall Nationally, In Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As we approach Memorial Day, Gas Buddy says gas prices may see some minor fluctuations, but for now, there shouldn't be any significant changes to the national average, with prices staying near their lowest level since 2021.

Even with oil prices jumping more than $4 per barrel compared to last week, the national average price of gasoline has resumed its decline as refineries wrap up seasonal maintenance.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon, averaging $2.89.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.47 per gallon, nearly the lowest tally since 2021.

