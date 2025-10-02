New Gear And Skills Showcased At St. Cloud Maintenance Event
The Fall Maintenance Expo wraps up today at the St. Cloud Public Works Facility on 15th Avenue Southeast.
What is the Event
This two-day event has been taking place Wednesday October 1 and today, Thursday October 2. It primarily addresses fall and winter transportation maintenance issues. Vendors and speakers present a variety of new equipment and information through an extensive indoor and outdoor display area.
Activities
The event includes the annual snowplow "roadeo" allows individuals and pairs of competitors to compete on a closed course.
Who Attended
City, county, and state maintenance employees and supervisors, plus transportation and research implementation personnel attended the event.
