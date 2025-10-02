The Fall Maintenance Expo wraps up today at the St. Cloud Public Works Facility on 15th Avenue Southeast.

2025 Truck Expo (photo - Krista Caldwell for TSM)

What is the Event

This two-day event has been taking place Wednesday October 1 and today, Thursday October 2. It primarily addresses fall and winter transportation maintenance issues. Vendors and speakers present a variety of new equipment and information through an extensive indoor and outdoor display area.

Activities

The event includes the annual snowplow "roadeo" allows individuals and pairs of competitors to compete on a closed course.

Who Attended

City, county, and state maintenance employees and supervisors, plus transportation and research implementation personnel attended the event.