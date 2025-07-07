Two People Hurt When Deer Collides With Motorcycle in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer Thursday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called out to a crash with injuries in Fairhaven Township at around 9:50 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find two people injured.

The sheriff's office says 42-year-old Christopher Brown of Clear Lake was southbound on County Road 7 when a deer ran into the bike, causing Brown to lose control and crash.

Brown and his passenger, 45-year-old Char Matthees-Reid of Clearwater, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, South Haven Fire and Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance.

