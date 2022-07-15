Express Top Rox 1-0 in Pitchers Duel

The Rox lost 1-0 at Eau Claire Thursday night to fall to 7-2 in the 2nd half of the season and 32-10 overall. Joseph Battaglia threw the first 5 1/3 innings with 7 hits and 1 earned run allowed to take the loss for St. Cloud. Battaglia and 3 relievers allowed 8 hits and 1 earned for the game.

The Rox managed just 3 hits for the game. Brice Mathews, Carson Keithly and Magnum Hofstetter each had 1 hit for the Rox.

The Rox will play at Eau Claire again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.