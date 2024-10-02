Youth Career Exploration Event Saturday in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Young people in the St. Cloud area will have a chance to explore a variety of possible career options this Saturday.
Exploring will present Exploring Careers Day at the Watkins Service Center in Sartell at 1191 Scout Drive from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The event will feature career Exploring activities from Park Industries, Magnifi Financial, VA Health Care System, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Moss & Barnett, St. Cloud Fire Department, St. Cloud Aviation, St. Cloud Refrigeration, Momentum Truck Group, and Quinlivin & Hughes.
It is geared toward people ages 14 to 20.
Exploring Careers Day will allow youth to try a diverse array of hands-on career activities, network with local professionals, and learn steps to register for each company's career Exploring programs.
This is a free event and no registration is necessary.
Exploring is part of the Central MN Council, Scouting America. Their vision is to shape the workforce of tomorrow by engaging and mentoring today's youth in career and life enhancing opportunities. Youth do not have to be a Scout to participate.
