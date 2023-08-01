Exciting Career Opportunities at Job Fair In St. Joe Today!

TROBEC'S BUS SERVICE JOB FAIR TODAY 1-4 PM

Is money tight? Are you at a crossroads because the economy is growing bigger than what your current job is allowing you to afford? Maybe it's time for a career change.

Stop by Trobec's Bus Service this afternoon for the exciting Job Fair from 1 until 4 pm. Trobec's new location is at 618 21st Ave NE in St. Joseph, MN 56374.

Trobec's is offering:

Sign-On Bonuses

Great Pay

Lots of benefits including weekends off, holidays, and weekends off!

401K

Trobec provides paid training

Licensing

A rewarding career where you have a positive impact on the community

ENTER TO WIN VIKINGS TICKETS!

While you are at the job fair, feel free to sign up to win some tickets to see the Minnesota Vikings.

