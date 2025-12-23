February 19, 1938 - December 18, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Evelyn “Evie” Brix will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 9, 2026, at Church of St. Anthony in St. Cloud, MN. Evie, 87, passed away and went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2025, at Good Shepherd Memory Care Cottages in Sauk Rapids.

Father Derek Wiechmann will officiate the Catholic funeral. The burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 8, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Saint Cloud, and one hour before the funeral mass on Friday at the Church of St. Anthony in St. Cloud.

Evie was born on February 19, 1938, in Saint Anna, MN to Alfred “Fritz” and Frances (Dobis) Smith. She grew up on a farm in Avon, MN, and graduated from Saint Cloud Tech High School. Evie married Ronald Brix on September 15, 1959, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, MN. Evie worked at Lantz Lenses Manufacturing for many years. Evie was cherished by many and had a gift for making those around her feel loved. She delighted in dancing, embroidering, quilting, crocheting, and sharing meaningful moments with friends and family.

Evie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron, son Randy, great-grandson William Brix, and her special friend Melvin Beutz.

Evie is survived by her children, Gary (Lori) Brix of Big Lake, MN and Ruskin, Florida; Dean (Bonnie) Brix of Marshfield, WI; Russell “Rusty” (Jana) Brix of Madison Lake, MN; daughter-in-law, Linda Hawkins (Virgil) of Saint Cloud; sister and brothers, Rosie Rosen of South St. Paul; Roger “Butch” Smith of Avon; Lloyd (Diane) Smith of Avon; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. She was grateful to many other special people she considered family, including the Melvin Beutz family.

Evie’s family is thankful for the care she received from the staff at Good Shepherd Apartments, Good Shepherd Memory Cottages, and Centra Care Hospice.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.