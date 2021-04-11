Everybody Hurts: Twins, Wild, Huskies Lose – Sunday Sports Blast

It was a rough day for state and local sports teams as the Minnesota Twins, Wild, St. Cloud State men's hockey and baseball teams, St. John's University baseball team, and St. Cloud Norsemen all suffered losses on Saturday.

- The Twins fell to the Mariners at home in extra innings. After a quiet and close game, Seattle scored in the 10th to win it 4-3. Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz, and Jake Cave each earned runs for Minnesota. The Twins fall to 5-3. They will host the Mariners again on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Wild dropped their second straight loss to St. Louis. The Blues scored in overtime to beat Minnesota 3-2. Matt Dumba and Nico Sturm each netted one for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 27 saves and allowed three goals. The Wild fall to 24-13-3 and will close out the series with the Blues on Monday at 7:00 p.m.

- The Huskies hockey team came up short in the NCAA championship match against fellow the first-timer University of Massachusetts. SCSU was shut out by the Minutemen and lost it 5-0 despite outshooting UMass 25-22. David Hrenak made 17 saves and allowed five goals. The Huskies end the season with an overall record of 20-11.

- The University of Sioux Falls was too much for the SCSU baseball team in a Saturday matchup. USF took an early lead and never gave it up, beating the Huskies 4-2. Tate Wallat scored both runs for St. Cloud. Matt Osterberg threw a career-high 11 strikeouts as well as four hits and three runs. The Huskies fall to 8-9 and will face the Cougars in a doubleheader starting at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

- The Johnnies dropped both games in Saturday's doubleheader against St. Thomas. The Tommies bested the Johnnies 5-1 in game one and 2-1 in game two as SJU struggled to get their bats going. Owen Dauk and Ethan Roe each scored a run for St. John's. The Johnnies fall to 11-6 and will host the Tommies on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

- A rally attempt from the Norsemen was not enough to beat the Aberdeen Wings. Both teams only scored in the middle period, but the Wings netted four and St. Cloud had to settle for one. Logan Kittleson lit the lamp for the Norsemen and Paxton Geisel made 32 saves. The Norsemen fall to 14-26 and will host Minot on Sunday. Puck-drop is set for 5:00 p.m.