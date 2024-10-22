Evelyn Locnikar, 97, Freeport

March 26, 1927 - October 19, 2024

Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Evelyn Mary Locnikar, age 97 of Freeport will be 11 am Saturday, October 26, 2024, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis (Freeport). Father Jimmy Joseph will officiate, and the burial will take place in the parish cemetery following the service. Evelyn passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday evening. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Friday, October 25, 2024, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis, and again from 10 AM until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. Parish Prayers will be at 3:30 PM at the Church on Friday. Arrangements are being made with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany.

Evelyn M. Locnikar (Gerads) was born March 26, 1927, in the Krain Township to Joseph and Mary (Grauman) Gerads. Evelyn attended Upsala school and helped out in the family-owned Uptown Café also known as Joe’s Place, until she moved to St. Paul to work at the 7-Up candy bar company and later at Swift company in Sauk Centre. She married Gregor Locnikar on September 19, 1947, and had 63 wonderful years together. They started their married life in Albany and after several moves settled in St. Francis where they raised 2 daughters and 6 sons.

She loved working in her large garden and caring for her family. Her grandkids loved her pickles. She was a devoted mother, fun grandmother, and loving great-grandma, as well as a great prankster. Evelyn was an active member of the Christian Mothers as well as the St. Francis sewing circle, quilting was her passion. There was seldom a day that she didn’t have a quilt set up, or you could always find her in her sewing room. She donated many quilts that she made. Even at 97 years young she never forgot a grandchild or great-grandchild’s birthday. The grandkids always waited for her birthday cards.

Evelyn is survived by her children Jean (Harry) Dingmann, Richmond; Anna (Duane) Dingmann, Avon; Joe (Denise), Henning; Tom, St. Anna; Paul, St. Anna; Pete (Faye), Motley; Andy, Burtrum; and Philip, Albany. She has 23 grandchildren, 35 ½ great-grandchildren, 2 sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Gregory, her mother and father, her mother-in-law, and father-in-law, her brother Ralph, her granddaughter Jodi, and her daughter-in-law, Cheryl.