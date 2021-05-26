Evelyn J. Schindler, 99, Sartell

March 1, 1922 - May 22, 2021

A Private Memorial Service for Evelyn J. Schindler will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Evelyn passed away peacefully, at age 99, on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Evelyn was born on March 1, 1922 to Frank and Helena (Stock) Simon on the family farm in Collegeville Township, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to John F. Schindler on October 6, 1956 in St. Joseph. Evelyn was a fun, loving and caring mother, a homemaker and was employed in food service at the College of St. Benedict. She was active in her community, volunteering for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the parish school and Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the St Joseph VFW Post #5773 Auxiliary and the Christian Women.

Grandma Evie cherished her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed going to the cabin, train and car trips out West, country drives, crocheting, needlework and gardening.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, John; children, Jane (Stephen) Kirby Deuterman of Port Angeles, WA, Carl of St. Joseph, Mary (Gary) Johnson of St. Joseph, and Susan (Brian) Schindler Frericks of Emily; grandchildren, Nicole (Aaron) Blackmore, Gregory Kirby, Steven (Jordan) Kirby, Makayla (Jesse) Frericks Holzer and Makenzie Frericks; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Logan Blackmore; sister-in-law, Maggie Schindler and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Lindsey Johnson. At age 99, she was the last survivor of her large, close-knit family; her siblings, Helen Marthaler, Lucille Orth, Marie, Edmund, Albin, Richard, Bernard, Herbert, Wilfred, Celestine, Harold, Francis and Clarence (Fr. Julian, OSB).

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.