Evelyn “Evie” Faye Karboviak, 64, Sauk Rapids

August 14, 1956 - November 17, 2020

Battling health with diabetes for 58 years, and heart disease issues, Evelyn “Evie” F. Karboviak, lovingly known to many as “Mrs. K”, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. In concern for the health of community members, Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell and burial will be at the parish cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, when it is safe to gather again. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Evelyn Faye Curfman was born August 14, 1956 in Fosston, MN to Glenn and Mary (Baustian) Curfman. She was raised on a farm by Lengby, MN with her 3 brothers and 4 sisters. She attended school in Fosston. After the passing of her father Glenn, her mother Mary married Everett Motl and she lived in Newfolden, MN for a brief time. Evie returned to Fosston and graduated high school in 1974. She met the love of her life, Maurus Karboviak, as he would come in for coffee at The Little Cafe, which her mother and step father owned, and where she worked, next door to the Fosston Light Plant where he worked. After graduation, she moved to Thief River Falls, MN where she worked as a waitress at Woolworth’s lunch counter. Evie returned to Fosston in 1975, and married Maurus on June 7, 1975 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She then returned to waitressing and cooking at the Little Cafe. In 1976, they moved to Finley, ND, when Maurus accepted a job as a lineman with Sheyenne Valley Electric Cooperative. In the summer of 1976, Evelyn worked for Northern Pipeline Co, gluing pipe together for Dakota Rural Water Users in Griggs and Steele county areas. In 1977, their son Richard was born and Evelyn became a stay at home mom. In 1981, their daughter Jacquelyn was born, and she remained a stay at home mother until the children were in school. During her time at home, she occasionally took up babysitting other children and was known for decorating many wedding, anniversary, retirement, and birthday cakes. She then took a job as a Teacher’s Aide with Finley-Sharon School and affectionately became known as “Mrs. K”, a title she truly cherished while working with children. Although she only had two children herself, she considered each of the school children one of her own. Evie worked as an aide for 25 years, retiring in 2015 due to failing health. She also volunteered at St. Olaf’s Catholic Church teaching confirmation classes. Other volunteer activities included being a First Responder for Finley Ambulance. Upon Maurus’ retirement from Nodak Electric Co-op in 2016, they moved to Sauk Rapids, MN to be closer to their two grandchildren. She truly enjoyed attending the many concerts, plays, and hockey games that Emma and Alex participated in. Never one to sit still, she began volunteering at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, praying the rosary with the residents in the Memory Care unit until Covid-19 ceased that activity. Always a talented craft-loving person, she began colored pencil coloring pictures to share with all the residents at Good Shepherd. She had just recently completed this project. Evie never wanted to run any of Maurus’ saws, but she helped with hand sanding and varnishing hundreds of prayer crosses she and Maurus made over the years. This was one of her most cherished hobbies.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Maurus of Sauk Rapids; son, Rick and daughter, Jackie (Filip) Johnson; grandchildren, Emma and Alex Johnson, all of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Alice Wander of Detroit Lakes, Theresa (Marvin) Stark of Green River, WY, Sharol,(Rick) Mason of Verndale; brothers, Tim (Donna) Curfman of Alexandria and Paul (Deb Pfiefer-Curfman) Curfman of Fosston; sister in law, Jan Curfman of Prescott, AZ; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter in law, Jenny (Rettig) Karboviak; brother Theodore “Ted” Curfman; sister, Audrey (Rick) Simmons; brother in law, Vernon “Beans” Wander and nephew, Dustin Simmons.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the workers on the Telemetry floor at Centracare. Evie felt truly blessed to be in the care of so many wonderful, caring, and compassionate workers. She considered them the best, especially during this Covid-19 crisis.