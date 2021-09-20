Evelyn B. Brophy, 101, St. Cloud

January 22, 1920 - September 15, 2021

On September 15, 2021 Evelyn left her earthy home and moved to her new heavenly home where she was reunited with her husband, Edward and oldest grandson, Adam. Evelyn’s family had known for some time that she wanted and longed for this reunion, a true blessing from the Lord. Evelyn appreciated all who has cared for her, visited her, loved her, and prayed for her. She will be dearly missed.

Evelyn Bernice (Adams) Brophy was born January 22, 1920 in Duluth, MN to Theodore and Ida (Pedersen) Adams. She graduated from Denfeld HS in 1938 and married her high school sweetheart, Edward G. Brophy on October 22, 1942 in Duluth. They lived in Duluth for many years and moved to St. Cloud in 1965. Evelyn loved Duluth and looked forward to annual returns each fall. Evelyn was extremely proud of her loving family.

Evelyn was a homemaker and raised two sons, Gary (Sandy) of Buffalo, MN and Greg (Sheila) of Indianapolis, IN. Evelyn is survived by 5 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward in 1987; grandson, Adam Edward in 2015; and parents.

Evelyn was a long-time member of Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud where she was active in Esther Circle, Altar Guild, and particularly loved “girls night out” with her friends. We would like to thank special friend, Doris for her support and friendship to Evelyn. Also, a special thank you to Rose and the staff at Good Shepard Memory Lane, and Lori and Staff at St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care of Evelyn.

Evelyn’s celebration of 101 years of life will be at 11 AM on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. The Rev. John Gabrielson will officiate and burial will be between her husband and grandson at NorthStar Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud. Glory be to God forever.