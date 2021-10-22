Eunice A. Rosenow, 95, Cold Spring

September 19, 1926 - October 17, 2021

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 29, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church, Cold Spring for Eunice A. Rosenow, age 95, who died Sunday at Assumption Home, Cold Spring. A gathering of relatives and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the Church. Inurnment will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Eunice was born on September 19, 1926, in Minneapolis, MN. She lived with her parents Arnold and Caroline (Kadelbach) Jacobson in Swede Grove Township, Grove City, MN where she graduated from High School. Eunice Married Harold Rosenow in St. Mathews Evangelical Church in Forest City Township, Litchfield, MN. They moved to St. Cloud where they raised three children, Judy (Jerome) Miller, Janelle (Mark) Eveslage, and Kevan (Joyce) Rosenow. They moved to Grand Lake in Rockville where they lived for 40 years before moving to Waite Park. Harold died in February 2012.

Eunice worked with the Girl Scouts, Camp Fire Girls and Cub Scouts while the children were growing up. She worked at various eating places and for Sentinal Printing company for 9 years in bindery.

Survivors include her 3 children; 6 grandchildren ,10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Audrey Schramel, Jeanne Liestman, Doris Pelkey, Janet McGee, Barbara Trockinski, JoAnn Ausing, Kathy Nordling, Bonnie Taylor and her cat, Squeaky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, infant son, Dennis; sisters, Eloise Pope, Mary Gregor and Ardis Kosek.