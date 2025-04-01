Eugene W. Bushman, 89, Paynesville

February 27, 1936 - March 28, 2025

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, April 7, 2025 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville for Eugene W. Bushman, age 89, of Paynesville who passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Bowman will officiate. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery Stewartville, MN.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Eugene was born on February 27, 1936 in High Forest, Township to John and Bonita (Finley) Bushman. He served honorably in the United States Army. Eugene married Beverly Farden on June 12, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. He farmed the majority of his life along with working in other occupations later in his years. He was an excellent handyman who enjoyed carpentry and woodworking having built many memorable gifts for Family and Friends.

Eugene enjoyed his love for the outdoors; especially hunting, fishing, gardening, horseshoes along with any actives with Family & Friends. He enjoyed sharing his lifetime stories and knowledge with all his Grandchildren. He left a lasting impact on those he served and worked alongside with his whole life. His legacy of service, love and dedication will forever be cherished by his loved ones and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Lorri (Bill) Contreras of Victoria, Texas, Gene Sr (Phyllis) Bushman of Roscoe, MN and Deb (Jim) Eckert of Castle Rock, CO; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren and his devoted dog Emma.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents John & Bonnie; wife, Beverly; daughter, Cindy; and granddaughter, Kristi.