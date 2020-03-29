Eugene Heinen, 87, Richmond

October 26, 1932 - March 26, 2020

Private graveside services will be held for Eugene Heinen, 87, who died March 26, 2020 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Inurnment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church at later date.

Eugene was born October 26, 1932 in St. Cloud, MN to John and Theresa (Weyland) Heinen. He married Bernice Kascht on May 30, 1960 in St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 stationed in Korea.

Gene and Bernice farmed north of Cold Spring. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, dancing, and traveling. He was a member of the American Legion and Catholic Order of Foresters.

He is survived by his wife Bernice; children, Sharon, Dennis (Christi), Mary Kay, Linda (Trent) Baumann, daughter in-law Audrey (Eric) Nierenhausen; siblings, Celestine (LaVerne), John (Irma), Ralph (Helen); sister-in-law, Caroline Heinen; grandchildren, John and Hope.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Duane; and brother, Linus.