Eugene H. Nugent, 95, St. Cloud

February 11, 1925 - February 16, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Eugene H. Nugent, age 95 of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud with military honors.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Gene was born February 11, 1925 in Westport, Minnesota to Henry and Theresa (Essler) Nugent. He was a United States Army veteran of WWII serving as a tank operator in the European Theater. Gene married Lorraine M. Gasperlin on February 18, 1950 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. He was employed by Home Gas in St. Cloud as a Service Technician for over 30 years. Gene was a member of the East Side Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4847 and St. Augustine’s Parish. Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards.

Gene is survived by his children, Daniel (Sue) of St. Cloud, Patrick “Punky” of St. Cloud, Kim (Ron) Keller of St. Cloud and Lisa (John) Oehrlein of St. Cloud; daughter-in-law, Gloria Nugent of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; son, Eugene, Jr. “Butch; an infant son; daughter-in-law, Robin Nugent; brother, Francis; sisters, Marge Hinnekamp, Marion Rosedahl, Gladys Moore and Rose Walker.