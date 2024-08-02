WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The summer of headlining acts continued at the Ledge Amphitheater on Thursday night with Jewel and Melissa Etheridge on the "I'm Not Broken" tour. Jewel took the stage first at 7:00 p.m., right on time. After three or four more upbeat songs she went into an acoustic set.

During the more folkish numbers, she engaged with the crowd taking requests. Jewel also debuted a new song, and jokingly called her outfit "Prairie Cher." She told fans about the book of insults she keeps and shared one of her favorites. Jewel then played her hit "You Were Meant For Me" with her son on drums.

After about a 30-minute intermission Melissa Etheridge came out and even went on a few minutes early. She opened with her smash hit "All American Girl." Like Jewel, Etheridge told some stories about her life growing up in Kansas and her brief stint in college. She also talked about her new live album and two-part docu-series on Paramount+.

Etheridge played many of her top hits but also some lesser-known songs, and a new song from her live LP called "Burning Women" which really got the crowd going. Both Jewel and Etheridge played for about 70 minutes and sounded great.

Etheridge came out for one encore song that lasted about 15 minutes. It was a fun night for all in attendance. Next up at The Ledge is YES Epic & Classics featuring Jon Anderson plus The Return of Emerson, Lake, and Plamer on August 7th. Check out the gallery of photos from the show below.