Ethel M. Linquist, 101, Becker

December 7, 1922 - June 16, 2024

Memorial Services will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2024 at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker for Ethel M. Linquist, age 101, who passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024 at CURA of Monticello, Monticello. Rev. Paul Olson will officiate and burial will be at Swedish Evangelical Cemetery in Ham Lake at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Sunday at the church in Becker. Arrangements were entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Ethel was born December 7, 1922 in Becker Township to Olaf and Mary (Ellefson) Olson. She married Fran Linquist on September 4, 1946 in Watertown, SD. He passed and she then married Alvin “Stub” Linquist on September 7, 1979 in Anoka. She lived in Becker for most of her life and belonged to the Becker Legion Auxiliary. Ethel was a homemaker and also worked for a dry cleaner. She and her husband, Alvin owned and operated “Yatel Motel” in Yachats, OR for over 30 years. Ethel enjoyed painting, cooking, baking, cards and every game available to play.

Ethel is survived by her sister, Arlene Johnson of Becker; sister in law, Phyllis Olson of Becker; daughter in law, Linda Pemble Linquist (Fred) King of Wyoming, MN; grandchildren, Catherine (Daniel) Vandermyde and Joseph (Molly) Linquist; great grandchildren, Ellie, Kellen, Benjamin, John and MacKenzie; and over 50 nieces and nephews; and over 250 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Fran Linquist and Alvin “Stub” Linquist; son, Gil; grandson, Peter; brothers, Clarence (Grace), Marvin (Mavis), Murlin (Phoebe), Dwight (Bernice) and Lester; sisters, Leona (Anthony) Kadrmas and Audrey (Herbert) Schaapveld, Harriet (Woodrow) Johnson; brother in law, Ronald Johnson.

A special thank you to the staff at CURA in Monticello for the wonderful care provided to Ethel.