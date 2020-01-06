Esther K. Martini, 92, St. Joseph

March 6, 1927 - January 4, 2020

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on January 14, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Esther K. Martini, age 92 of St. Joseph who passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Serenity Village in Avon. Reverend Jerome Tupa, O.S.B will officiate. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will take place between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at Heritage Hall.

Esther was born on March 6, 1927 in Avon to Stephen and Elizabeth (Reischl) Salzer. She married Melvin J. Martini on May 7, 1946 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Collegeville. Esther lived in St. Joseph and Weslaco, Texas most of her life. She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary, NARF and St. Joseph Parish.

Esther enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening. She especially loved spending time with family and friends.

Esther is survived by her five children, Mark (Linda) Martini of Avon, MN, Peter (Barb) Martini of Morrison, CO, Alan (Leslie) Martini of Boulder, MT, Dean (Kelly) Martini of Avon, MN, and Michelle (John) Carlson of Bowlus, MN; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister and brother, Loretta Schloemer of Hill City, and Leander (Mary) Salzer of Junction, MO; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin in 2006; brothers, Lawrence and Sylvester; and sister, Betty Pfannenstein.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of St. Croix Hospice and Serenity Village for all the care given to Esther.