Esther J. Merkling, 101, Sauk Rapids

November 18, 1920 - February 5, 2022

attachment-Esther Merkling loading...

Esther J. Merkling received her angel wings on February 5, 2022, at Good Shephard Nursing Home, Sauk Rapids, MN. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Church of St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph, MN.

Esther was born November 18, 1920, in St. Joseph, MN to Peter R. and Mary (Knevel) Theisen. She married Sylvester (Bouche) Merkling July 20, 1943.

Esther attended grade school in District 1 in St. Joseph and graduated from Technical High School in St. Cloud, MN in 1939. She worked as a secretary in Minneapolis and St. Cloud. In 1956 Esther worked at the St. Cloud Hospital in the payroll and human resources office until her retirement 26 years later.

Esther and her husband enjoyed traveling by car around the United States. She was an avid card player, enjoyed Bingo, trips to the casino, the MN Twins and was a prayer minister and member of the Church of St. Joseph.

Esther is survived by her three children, Bonnie Merkling, Mary Merkling Layton, Carl (Mary Jean) Merkling; 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sylvester (Bouche); twin brothers, Tony (Sophie), Ben (Alice); sisters, Emie (Jimmy) Borck, Gayne (Leo) Zimmer, Marie Theisen Mayer, and Frieda (Harry) Witt.