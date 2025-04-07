Esther C. Decker, 97, Cold Spring

October 25, 1927 - April 5, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Esther C. Decker, age 97, who died April 5, 2025, at Benedictine Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. April 10, 2025, at St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Esther was born on October 25, 1927 in Marty, MN to Anton and Mary (Loesch) Pelzer. She married Ernest Decker on June 21, 1949, in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marty, MN. Esther enjoyed going to the casino, bingo, playing cards, flower gardening, farming, and baking bread.

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen (John) Hardie, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; son, Frank; siblings, Rosemary, Sylvester, Tony, Andy, Phillis, Germaine, Grace, Viola, and Joan.

Special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and Benedictine Assumption staff for the exceptional care given to Esther.