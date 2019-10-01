Esther A. Spoden, 94, Cold Spring

July 26, 1925 - September 29, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Esther A. Spoden age 94, who died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Inurnment will be in the St. Nicholas Parish Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday afternoon in the church Narthex.

Esther was born on July 26, 1925 in Richmond, MN to Ferdinand and Anna (Neu) Walz. She married Alvin Spoden on February 11, 1950. They were blessed with two sons.

She is survived by children, Duwaine (Mary) and Gary (Brenda); brothers, Waldemer, Maynard, Celestine, Wilbert and Elmer Walz; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin (2018); brothers, Richard, Albin, Roman and Eugene Walz.