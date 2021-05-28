Ervin Francis Zierden, 82, Albany

October 20, 1938 – May 25, 2021

Ervin F. Zierden, age 82 of Albany, passed away May 25, 2021 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home, Albany, MN.

Visitation will be at Seven Dolors Catholic Church at 10 AM to 11 AM. Mass will be Christian burial funeral services will be at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Albany on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Burial will be at Parish Cemetery.

Ervin Francis Zierden was born October 20, 1938 in New Munich to Aloysius and Emma (Ertl) Zierden. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Steckel on September 20, 1965 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park, but later divorced. He served Army National Guard out of Sauk Centre, MN. Places he was employed at Landy Packing, Robell, and Fingerhut. He was member of Knights of Columbus, Albany, and Seven Dolors parish, Albany.

He enjoyed playing cards, watching westerns on tv, visiting family and friends, traveling, and camping. He also would lend a helping hand if he could.

He is survived by his children, Laurie (Kevin) Voltin, Hayfield; Linda Zierden, St. Cloud; Allen (Sharon) Zierden, Albany, and Randy Zierden, St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and 1 step-grandchild. Sisters, Ethel Nierenhausen, St. Cloud, MN; and Mildred Wensmann, Melrose; sister-in-law, Delores Zierden, St. Cloud; many other nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents, Aloysius & Emma (Ertl) Zierden, Grand-daughter, Emmaly Zierden; brothers: Walter (Lorraine) Zierden; Lorenz Zierden, Leroy (Beulah) Zierden, Sister: Rita (Donald) Wensmann; Brother-in-laws, Jerome, Adolph Wensmann; Ervin Niernenhausen; Nieces and nephews, Doris (Steve) Landowski, Mark Wensmann, Joseph Wensmann, Wayne Wensmann, Thomas Wensmann, and Jean Marie Zierden.

Casket bearers Matthew, Michael, Mark, & Marty Voltin, Tyler Zierden, and Cody Zierden. Cross bearer will be Joshua Kramer, Scripture bearer will be Brian Wensmann.

Honorary Pallbearers Albany Knights of Columbus.