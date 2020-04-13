Erma T. Rieland, 82, St. Cloud

February 26, 1938 - April 10, 2020

Services were private for Erma T. Rieland, age 82 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Thomas Knoblach officiated. Entombment was at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Erma was born February 26, 1938 in Belgrade, Minnesota to Michael and Ida (Jaeger) Gruber. She grew up on the family farm in Lake Henry. Erma marries James A. Rieland on May 3, 1958 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. She lived in St. Cloud most of her married life. Erma was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish.

Erma liked cooking, baking, playing cards, fishing, baseball and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Erma is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Kevin of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, Kim (Larry) Werkmeister of Coon Rapids and Kerry (Deb) of St. Cloud; two grandchildren, Emily and Dustin; and sister, Patty Wensman of Paynesville.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Urban “Sonny”, Michael, Jr., Marcellus and David; sisters, Florence Demorret, Bergetta Lieser, Virgie Whitney, Delores Sunderman, Lenora Kampsen; and infant sister, Shirley.

Erma’s family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice, St. Benedict’s Senior Community and Coborn’s Cancer Center for their exceptional care.