Eric Trump Campaigns for his Dad in Becker

BECKER -- Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, was in Minnesota on Thursday to rally support for his father's re-election campaign.

Trump toured Potter Trucking in Becker, before holding a rally outside the business.

He urged supporters to head to the polls:

Hey guys we love you so frickin much we really do, we absolutely love you. And guys we love this country and we are going to fight and we are going to win this thing. And you know what we lost this state by one percent in 2016 and I am very mad at all of you we lost this state in 2016 and I can tell you we are going to win it this time, we're going to win it this time.

In 2016, Trump lost Minnesota to Hillary Clinton.

Recent polls show Joe Biden leading Trump in the Gopher State.