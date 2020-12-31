Eric Sylvester “Sly” Wochnick, 33, Sartell

November 11, 1987 - December 29, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Eric Sylvester “Sly” Wochnick, 33, of Sartell will be at 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Eric passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 as a result of a pedestrian/motor vehicle accident. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Gathering Space. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Eric was born on November 11, 1987 in St. Cloud to Ronald and Susan (Oldakowski) Wochnick. He graduated from Sartell High School in 2006 and from the St. Cloud Technical College with a degree in Architectural Design. Eric was employed with Hydrostat in Rice for ten years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish.

Eric was passionate about life. He loved his family, friends, dogs and a good discussion/debate. He will be remembered for his adventurous nature, smile, infectious laughter, his heart-to-heart hugs and being a diehard Vikings fan “Skol”! Eric’s boisterous presence will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by the love of his life, Keri Leyendecker; parents, Ron and Sue of Sartell; siblings, Jeremy, JennyLee (Chris) Denbrook, Sara (Kevin) Weiss, Jazmin, Jordan and Ella Wochnick; numerous foster siblings; nieces and nephews, Kenzie and Maddy Ogg, Myles Wochnick, Carter, Jackson and Maxwell Nesse, EmberLynn Denbrook, Natalie and Matthew Weiss; beloved dogs, Mona and Harli; and many friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Celestine & Mary Wochnick and Sylvester & Ann Oldakowski; brother, Jessie Wochnick; three infant siblings; and beloved dog, Mel.

A heartfelt thank you to all of the First Responders, Friends and Family for the overwhelming love and support.