Eric “Aimo” Stocker, 41, Albany

February 14, 1983 - September 8, 2024

Eric Edwin Stocker, 41, died Sunday, September 8, 2024, at the University of Minnesota – Fairview Medical Center. His family is having a Celebration of Life for Eric on Sunday, September 15, 2024, starting at 1 p.m. at Shady’s Hometown Tavern in Albany, MN.

Eric was born on Valentine’s Day 1983 in St. Cloud, MN to Allen and Marlys (Toeben) Stocker. He grew up and lived his entire life in Albany. Eric graduated from Albany High School in 2001. He worked in the heating and A/C trade until he and Eric Eickhoff purchased Austin Plumbing and Heating LLC in 2019. Eric met the love of his life, Elise Linn, in 2021, and he couldn’t wait to marry her. In addition to Elise, Eric had the privilege of being a bonus dad to her son Aaron, whom he loved just like a son. They are in the process of building their dream home just north of Albany.

While rugged and tough on the outside, Eric was a kind, selfless, generous, and loving man to all his family and friends. He was always there to lend a hand. There are no words to express how deep his absence will be.

Eric is survived by his fiancée, Elise, son Aaron, of Albany; his parents, Al and Marlys, also of Albany; his older sister, Erin Stocker, St. Joseph; his younger sister, Emily (Ben) Grimm, Forest Lake; his nieces and nephews: Eryka, his namesake (Nick) Martin, and Ethyn Jansen; Haylee, Hayden, Abigail, and Eleanor Grimm. Eric is also survived by countless friends and extended family including aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Eric is preceded in death by his grandparents Edwin & Bernadette Stocker and Joseph & Dolores Toeben. His uncles Leon Welsh, Dennis Toeben, and Robert Mace. His aunt Michelle Toeben. And cousin Justin Bakeberg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Joel Birr Memorial Foundation are preferred.