Enjoy Decadent Treats! A Tasty British Tradition Here In Minnesota.

If you've never had High Tea you really need to try it. I would never have gone if it wasn't for a trip I was on where it was offered. I went into it skeptical but figuring it would be an experience that I could share in conversations long after.

What I realized was that it was really fun and the food and tea were amazing. My High Tea experience happened while vacationing in Boston. It was offered at the Boston Library in their Courtyard Tea Room.

attachment-high tea 1-Photo by Brooks O'Brian-TSM Photo by Brooks O'Brian-TSM loading...

Photo by Brooks O'Brian-TSM Photo by Brooks O'Brian-TSM loading...

I recently saw a question on Facebook asking where you can get High Tea in Minnesota. I found there are quite a few places and have listed them below.

WHERE TO GET HIGH TEA:

Mad Hatter Restaurant and Tea House in Anoka . Their website calls it 'Minnesota's Most Curious Restaurant and Tea House.' This one seems to get the most mentions on socials.

. Their website calls it 'Minnesota's Most Curious Restaurant and Tea House.' This one seems to get the most mentions on socials. The St. Paul Hotel offers Afternoon Tea. From their website: "We invite you to experience our Afternoon Tea. Served in our Lobby or Drake Landing, this tea is fashioned after England’s afternoon tea and consists of a seasonal Chef inspired menu. A pianist entertains you throughout."

offers Afternoon Tea. From their website: "We invite you to experience our Afternoon Tea. Served in our Lobby or Drake Landing, this tea is fashioned after England’s afternoon tea and consists of a seasonal Chef inspired menu. A pianist entertains you throughout." The Lynhall in Edina . According to their website, it's served Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm by reservation and you can "enjoy a beautiful assortment of teas delivered table side with our antique tea cart and paired with three tiers of lovely tea sandwiches, pastries, and desserts with a new tea menu launching each season."

. According to their website, it's served Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm by reservation and you can "enjoy a beautiful assortment of teas delivered table side with our antique tea cart and paired with three tiers of lovely tea sandwiches, pastries, and desserts with a new tea menu launching each season." Wisteria Twig Tea Room and Cafe in Red Wing . According to their website, High Teas are served at 2pm every day except Sunday and Wednesdays. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance. More HERE.

