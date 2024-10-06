Energy Companies Teaming Up For New Minnesota Power Line
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- 5 power companies are teaming up to install a new power line in Minnesota.
The new high-voltage Big Stone South-Alexandria-Big Oaks transmission line project will reduce congestion on the grid to help make it operate more efficiently and ensure continued reliable electric service.
The five power companies partnering for the new line are Great River Energy, Minnesota Power, Otter Tail Power Company, Missouri River Energy Services, and Xcel Energy. Construction of the new transmission line will start in 2025 and it will run between Alexandria and Big Oaks substations.
