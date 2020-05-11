Emmer Wants to Go Back to Washington [PODCAST]

Minnesota 6th District Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON today. He would like the House to be called back to Washington to get back to work. He says Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is the only one there crafting legislation. He says Congress men and women aren't allowed to do any work remotely and he feels they should do their work in person in Washington. Listen to our conversation below.

Congressman Emmer also talked today with me about his proposed bill to protect Seniorr from Elder Abuse and about the federal dollars that went to the St. Cloud Airport.