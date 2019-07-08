Emmer Wants States to Have Bigger Say in Health Care [PODCAST]

Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON today. We talked about border security, health care and college tuition prices. Tom thinks that the media hasn't told the whole truth about what is happening at the U.S. southern border. He is concerned about drugs coming across the border.

Tom and I talked about the state of Health Care. He doesn't like Obama Care and would like to see state's have more say in handling health care. He says Minnesota did a good job making sure more people had health care prior to MN Sure. Listen to our conversation below.

College Tuition has been on the steady increase for many years and so have interest rates for college loans. Tom suggested that high school graduates take some time to make sure they know what they want to do with the rest of their life before deciding to go to a 4-year school.