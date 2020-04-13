Emmer Talks CARES Act and What it Means for Businesses [PODCAST]

Photo: Abby Faulkner, WJON

6th District Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON today.  He talked about what the recently passed CARES Act means and how it affects small businesses.  The Paycheck Protection program and Economy Injury Disaster loan program are options to help people through the Covid-19 pandemic.  Listen to my conversation with Tom Emmer below.

 

If you'd like to learn more about the CARES Act you can find information here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: CARES Act, Tom Emmer
Categories: From Our Shows, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Podcasts, Show Notes, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top