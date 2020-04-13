Emmer Talks CARES Act and What it Means for Businesses [PODCAST]
6th District Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON today. He talked about what the recently passed CARES Act means and how it affects small businesses. The Paycheck Protection program and Economy Injury Disaster loan program are options to help people through the Covid-19 pandemic. Listen to my conversation with Tom Emmer below.
If you'd like to learn more about the CARES Act you can find information here.
