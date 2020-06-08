Emmer Supports COP Houses [PODCAST]

6th District U.S. Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON today. Tom is introducing a bill today regarding support for COP houses. He feels the St. Cloud Police Department led by Chief Blair Anderson has done a great job with community outreach and other police departments should do the same. He doesn't support dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department and says there are many good people in uniform. Emmer is in favor of peaceful protests but questions whether protesting on interstates is a good idea.

Emmer says Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has House members scheduled to be in Washington for 13 days between now and September. Emmer doesn't think that is enough and he'd like to be there more this summer.

Covid-19 has caused many adjustments throughout the country. Emmer hasn't always agreed with how Governor Walz has handled the reopening of the state. He wonders why protests with many people are allowed and why graduations must be social distanced. Emmer supports many business and wants to see them get back on their feet as soon as possible.