Emmalou “Emmy” Torborg, 78, St. Joseph

August 24, 1942 - March 27, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, for Emmalou "Emmy" Torborg, age 78, of St. Joseph. Emmy passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on March 27, 2021. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will also be live-streamed at the Daniel Funeral Home website.

Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, and after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, both at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

Emmy was born on August 24, 1942 in St. Cloud, MN to James and Florence (Schepers) Nahan. She graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud. Emmy married Herb Torborg on April 11, 1969 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together, they raised their family of seven children on a hobby farm in St. Joseph where they lived for over 45 years. Emmy worked for DeZurik prior to marriage and after taking some time to raise their children, she returned to work at Sentry Bank and retired in 2011.

Throughout Emmy's life, she enjoyed reading, cross stitching, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated Minnesota sports fan. Emmy was also an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Her family will remember Emmy’s strong faith, her delicious cooking and baking, her courage as she battled cancer in her final years, her dedication to her children, and her deep love for her family.

Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years, Herb; children, Kevin (Chris) of Dubuque, Iowa, Duane (Cheryl) of Woodbury, Bill of St. Joseph, Keith of St. Joseph, Amy (Luke) Anderson of Eden Prairie, Lisa (Jason) Gilbertson of Monticello, and Ann Spanish of Prior Lake; grandchildren Nick, Ben, Michael, Kayla, Isaac, Patrick, Ryan, Erin, Ellie and Liam; sisters, Betty Warren, Marge (Ollie) Lesnick, and Rosie (Mel) Lovitz; sister-in-law, Sheila Nahan; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim, Richard, and Tom Nahan; sisters-in-laws, Helen Nahan and Ursie Nahan; brother-in-law, Art Warren; and nieces, Ann Sodahl and Lisa McGuire.

Our thanks to Dr. Alkhatib and the CentraCare Cancer Center team for all their care.