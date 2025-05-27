WASHINGTON D.C. (WJON News) -- A local eighth grader has advanced in the Scripps National Spelling Bee taking place this week. On Tuesday, St. John's Prep's Emmaline Bushman advanced out the the first round of 243 contestants by correctly spelling the word chevre.

PHOTO courtesy of Brendon Bushman and Resource Training and Solutions. PHOTO courtesy of Brendon Bushman and Resource Training and Solutions. loading...

42 kids were eliminated from the first round. In round two, Bushman correctly gave the definition of the word grandiloquent, which is "pompous or extravagant in language." 18 spellers failed to advance out of round 2.

Get our free mobile app

Bushman will now take part in the quarterfinals on Wednesday morning, with the semifinals taking place on Wednesday night and the finals on Thursday night. It is the 100th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee taking place in Washington, D.C.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

St. Joseph's on the Grow!

Come With Us and Tour Gilman in Pictures