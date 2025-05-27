Eighth Grader Spells Her Way To Spelling Bee Quarterfinals
WASHINGTON D.C. (WJON News) -- A local eighth grader has advanced in the Scripps National Spelling Bee taking place this week. On Tuesday, St. John's Prep's Emmaline Bushman advanced out the the first round of 243 contestants by correctly spelling the word chevre.
42 kids were eliminated from the first round. In round two, Bushman correctly gave the definition of the word grandiloquent, which is "pompous or extravagant in language." 18 spellers failed to advance out of round 2.
Bushman will now take part in the quarterfinals on Wednesday morning, with the semifinals taking place on Wednesday night and the finals on Thursday night. It is the 100th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee taking place in Washington, D.C.
