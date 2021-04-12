Emma Lorraine Lehnen, 76, Paynesville

December 7, 1944 - April 10, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial Celebrating the Life of Emma Lorraine Lehnen, age 76, of Paynesville, who passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Koronis Manor in Paynesville, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church.

Emma was born in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota on December 7, 1944 to Henry and Mable (Kulman) Goble. She attended Pequot Lakes School until the 8th grade. The family moved to Clearwater in her teenage years. Emma was united in marriage to Eugene Lehnen in April of 1967. Together they moved to the family dairy farm in Paynesville. They eventually converted their farm to raising beef cattle, allowing them more time to enter the workforce. Emma worked for Animal Fair in Eden Valley and eventually Jennie-O. The couple later divorced, but remained close friends. Emma enjoyed giving of her time and talents. She was very active in her community and enjoyed crocheting many prayer shawls and other crafts for various organizations in the Paynesville area.

Emma was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitch, playing cards, going to BINGO, and growing house flowers and plants. She will be remembered for her excellent cooking, even though she never quite figured out how to downsize the portions she made once her children left home.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Roxanne) Lehnen of Paynesville, Cindy (Paul Coulter) Anderson of Hawick, Debi (Chris) Kennedy of Belgrade, Bonnie (Danny) Rudy of Paynesville, Mary (Kenny) Schlangen of Paynesville, John (Rosanne) Lehnen of Albany and Sara Lehnen of Motley; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, Marion Bahner and Carol (Roger) Barton; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Emma is preceded in death by her parents; son, David; grandson, Brent Lehnen; granddaughter, Bobby Jean Anderson; brothers, Earl and Bobby; sister and brother-in-law, Fran (Bill) Wynn and brother-in-law, Richard Bahner

A special thank you to the staff of Koronis Manor, the Paynesville Hospital and Centra Care Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Emma.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.