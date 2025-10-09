April 13, 1941 – October 8, 2025

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 13, 2025, at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud, MN for Emma Laboy Guilbe age, 84. She died on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids, MN. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Monday at Daniel Funeral Home.

Emma was born on April 13, 1941, at Ponce, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Felix and Juana (Guilbe) Laboy. She grew up in Puerto Rico, where she attended Ponce High School, where she graduated. She then went on to attend American University in Ponce, Puerto Rico, where she graduated with a BA in Education. She then taught Math at Ponce High School for many years.

She was part of a large family of 10. Emma liked to spend time with all her brothers, sisters, and their families. She also enjoyed spending time with her only child, Victor, and moved to Minnesota with him in 2010. While in Minnesota, she volunteered to teach Spanish to people at the St. Cloud Public Library for two years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Emiliano Vega in 2012; and by two brothers and four sisters

She is survived by; her son Victor of St. Cloud, MN; and two brothers and one sister; nieces, nephews and other relatives.