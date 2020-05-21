Emil Benedict Pintok, 94, Sartell

March 21, 1926 - May 18, 2020

Emil Benedict Pintok, age 94 passed away peacefully surrounded by his special angels at Country Manor on May 18, 2020. A private farewell service was held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, where Emil requested to be taken home.

Emil was born March 21, 1926, on the family farm in Opole. He was the third child to Joseph and Constance Pintok. Emil learned and developed skills for farming at an early age while working alongside his papa, mama, and siblings. His love for farming included working with his hands, appreciating animals, working the soil, operating equipment—especially John Deere, watching the weather, and working side by side with others. Soon he knew this would provide a good successful means to living.

Emil met the love of his life Marcella Czech at a dance, where he was drawn to her beautiful brown eyes. They were united in marriage June 1, 1949 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Bowlus, Minnesota. Together Emil and Marcella worked side by side on the family farm. They were blessed with four daughters who continued the tradition of farming. Often times, Emil shared his admiration for his girls by saying “I have four of a kind!” Through hard work, dedication, commitment, faith, determination, passion for farming, talking things over, and a sense of humor lead to the Pintok farm being recognized as a century farm in Stearns County in 1984.

In 1988 Emil and Marcella retired from farming and moved to St. Cloud. This time opened the door to new talents, new beginnings, adventures, and friendships. Emil established a saw sharpening business which included woodworking and a variety of crafts. Once again, Emil and Marcella worked side by side. Joy was brought to many who received items that were made by Emil’s hands. Emil did sharpening until he was 90, while crafting continued ‘til days before he passed.

In 2017 due to changing health Emil moved hesitantly to Country Manor apartments. Overtime, Emil accepted Country Manor as his home. Emil became involved with jigsaw puzzles, container gardening, and the many activities offered at Country Manor. He rekindled old friendships, formed new friendships with caregivers, volunteers, and Country Manor residents. After Mama passed, a dear nephew taught uncle Emil to play cribbage during his frequent visits to Country Manor. Emil looked forward to skunking his opponent. He also enjoyed when his caretakers came to shake dice or work on puzzles with him.

Emil is survived by his four daughters and sons-in-law: Barbara Pintok-Bue and Michael Bue, Rochester; Kathleen and John Krebs, Albany; Betty Ann and Steve Loehlein, St. Cloud; and Renee and Charlie Burt, Coon Rapids, granddaughters: Jacqueline Loehlein and Ryan; Molly Krebs; Bethany Burt and Robert; Jessica (Bue) and Patrick Fallon; Sarah (Krebs) and Rachel Masters; Angela Burt and Brian and Heather Burt, brother: Raymond (Bernie) Pintok, sister Marcie (Charlie) Chichon; in-laws: Peter Czech and Delores Sousa; many special nieces and nephews; neighbors, friends, and special caregivers.

Proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Marcella of 69 years in 2018; sisters: Appolonia, Rita, Valeria, Angeline, and Annette; many in-laws, neighbors and friends.

Family would like to extend sincere and heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the wonderful and caring staff, volunteers and residents at Country Manor. In addition our gratitude extends to St. Croix Hospice for their care and dedication to our beloved father. We will be forever grateful to our Melissa and Kelly Jo whom guided Dad back home to be with Mama.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date to honor the amazing legacy of this truly great man and a time to meet and be with family.