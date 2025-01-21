Emergency Utility Repairs to Close a Portion of Lincoln Ave SE

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Drivers who use Lincoln Avenue Southeast may encounter a detour the rest of this week.

Starting Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. the northbound lanes of Lincoln Avenue will be closed for an emergency utility repair.

Northbound traffic will be detoured around the work zone which will close the north lane between 7th Street SE to 4th Street SE. Southbound traffic will be maintained.

The lane closure will be in effect through Friday.

