elyse ffitch, 41, Grey Eagle

May 15, 1981 - October 9, 2022

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at First Baptist in Long Prairie for Elyse ffitch, 41 of Grey Eagle. Pastor Matt Stacey will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The visitation will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the church from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour before the service.

Elyse was born on May 15, 1981 to Bill and Snyeva Noble in Long Prairie. After graduation she attended Regency Beauty School in St. Cloud to become a cosmetologist. She was vibrant and creative, especially with her talent as a florist, where she created the most beautiful arrangements. She had a laugh that would fill the room with light and joy. Most importantly, she loved her family.

Elyse is survived by her children, Adelyn Grace ffitch of Alexandria, November Willa ffitch of Long Prairie, and Viktoria Ann ffitch of CA; parents Bill and Snookie Noble; siblings, Stephani (Blair) Karges of Oriska ND and Emili (Nathan) Hibbs of Long Prairie; Nieces, Rylie and Ellah Karges, Rebekah and Sarah Hibbs; Nephews, Grady Karges, and Seth and Levi Hibbs

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Floyd and Ruth Noble, and Delmar and Grace Eaton

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be sent to the family.